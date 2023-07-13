Almost 2,000 fish killed in stream near Kinsale

Inland Fisheries Ireland(IFI) is investigating a serious incident near Kinsale in which a minimum of 2,000 fish have died.

The fish kill occurred on the Brownsmills stream and spread over a 4-5km stretch, flowing into the estuary at Kinsale.

Species of fish discovered dead include brown trout and eel. Inland Fisheries Ireland first became aware of the issue yesterday when a member of the public informed staff of seeing dead fish in the stream.

IFI have taken fish and water samples for analysis; Cork County Council Environmental Department are assisting with the investigation.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the fish kill at this early stage, but our investigations are continuing.

IFI, the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, reminds the public they can report instances of fish kills, pollution or illegal fishing nationwide by calling its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.