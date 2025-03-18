Allshire farm is shortlisted in national forestry awards  

ROSSCARBERY farmers Willie and Avril Allshire have been shortlisted for an award recognising their commitment to adopting climate-smart agricultural properties on their farm.

The Teagasc Farm Forestry awards in April aim to promote the positive sustainable contribution of forestry as an integral enterprise and acknowledges the farmer’s role in managing the forest and promoting tree planting.

Willie and Avril’s farm is mixed, containing the oldest Irish herd of free-range outdoor pigs alongside a meat processing unit for their artisan food business. Theirs is one of three farms involved in West Cork Farm Tours and is also the site for a wellness business – Forest Bathing West Cork & Cork.

The awards in the RDS are taking place as part of the ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival, which is being delivered as one of the RDS Foundation’s social impact programmes.

It will bring together scientists, researchers, policymakers, industry professionals, practitioners, advocates and RDS members to explore how Ireland can harness the benefits of our natural resources and the circular economy with a view to creating increased awareness, education and solutions.

A series of talks and panel discussions will focus on the latest advancements and challenges in areas such as land use, forestry and the bioeconomy.

It will also explore topics such as decarbonising construction, how to use the arts to engage with environmental societal change and primary science education.