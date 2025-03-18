Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Allshire farm is shortlisted in national forestry awards  

March 18th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Allshire farm is shortlisted in national forestry awards   Image
The Allshire farm contains the oldest Irish herd of free-range outdoor pigs.

Share this article

ROSSCARBERY farmers Willie and Avril Allshire have been shortlisted for an award recognising their commitment to adopting climate-smart agricultural properties on their farm.

The Teagasc Farm Forestry awards in April aim to promote the positive sustainable contribution of forestry as an integral enterprise and acknowledges the farmer’s role in managing the forest and promoting tree planting.

Willie and Avril’s farm is mixed, containing the oldest Irish herd of free-range outdoor pigs alongside a meat processing unit for their artisan food business. Theirs is one of three farms involved in West Cork Farm Tours and is also the site for a wellness business – Forest Bathing West Cork & Cork.

The awards in the RDS are taking place as part of the ‘Finding Common Ground’ festival, which is being delivered as one of the RDS Foundation’s social impact programmes.

It will bring together scientists, researchers, policymakers, industry professionals, practitioners, advocates and RDS members to explore how Ireland can harness the benefits of our natural resources and the circular economy with a view to creating increased awareness, education and solutions.

 A series of talks and panel discussions will focus on the latest advancements and challenges in areas such as land use, forestry and the bioeconomy.

It will also explore topics such as decarbonising construction, how to use the arts to engage with environmental societal change and primary science education.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended