Allihies Men’s Shed to put luxury pod up for sale

By Helen Riddell

THE Allihies Men’s Shed is holding an open day this Sunday August 13th in a bid to attract new members, and to showcase a luxury glamping pod the group has built over recent months.

The Men’s Shed, which is the most westerly in the country, first opened its doors in 2014 as an initiative with the West Cork Development Partnership, in a bid to combat depression, isolation and loneliness amongst men in the area, one of the more remote parts of the Beara peninsula.

The purpose-built pod-style shed consists of a workshop, social room, storeroom, kitchen and toilet, all of which are wheelchair accessible. It was built on a site donated by the diocese of Kerry.

David Dudley, co-ordinator for the Men’s Shed, outlined how the project has provided an outlet for men to come together to work on specific projects, as well as somewhere to meet up for a chat.

‘We currently have 12 members, but numbers have dwindled since the pandemic, and in holding the open day, we’re hoping to encourage more men to come and join us.

‘This is a remote area and there are a number of men living on their own, either bachelors or widowed, the men’s shed is an alternative to the pub, especially during the winter with the long dark nights. There is no pressure to work on any of the projects we undertake, just come along for a cup of tea and a chat, you can be as involved as you want to be.’

The glamping pod was the group’s most recent project, which David said they started in January, and now plan to sell, putting all funds raised back into the men’s shed.

Other projects the group have worked on include restoring a donkey cart and a traditional boat, and taking part in an upcycling challenge to turn a cable reel into a garden table. David is keen to stress that people can contribute to the projects in their own ways.

‘If people aren’t able to contribute physically, they can offer advice too. The projects are great ways for getting people talking, and reminiscing about the past.’

The Allihies Men’s Shed is open every Tuesday from 7.30pm and on Thursdays from 12pm. The open day on Sunday August 13th will run from 10am to 4pm. For further details see the group’s Facebook page.