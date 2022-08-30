Ahiohill bridge is open after collapse which caused detours for 18 months

A BANDON-based councillor has said that Cork County Council should be ‘blowing its own trumpet’ when important works are being done in the area.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) was speaking at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and said it was important that the public see that good work is being carried out.

Councillors had been welcoming the news that the Abhainn Caoch bridge in Ahiohill recently re-opened following its collapse during poor weather last year.

Senior executive engineer Richard Cahill said the works were completed and the bridge re-opened last week.

‘We want to thank the contractor Brian Lawlor for completing the works and we also want to thank the residents for their co-operation and assistance during this project,’ he said.

Cllr Coughlan said it was great to see the bridge finally re-opened, as its closure since March 10th 2021 had caused a huge inconvenience to the local community over the past 18 months.

The bridge over the Abhainn Caoch had provided a critical access point for residents, farmers and the school community since 1950.

The closure of the road due to the structural damage of the bridge hadproved a significant disruption to the community.

‘It’s important too that we highlight the good work that is being done in our Municipal District.

‘We should be publicising events like this a lot more,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘People are very quick to come down on us when things are not done, so let’s blow our own trumpet when works are done and let’s get pictures taken with the chair of this Municipal District in Ahiohill,’ she pointed out.

‘The good work is being done and maybe we just need to highlight it more in our Municipal District.’

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) agreed with her.

‘For some of the journalists who attend our meetings the coverage is good but for those that don’t be bothered attending the local news is not getting out to the public,’ he said.

‘It’s only when something negative comes up that the people in Kinsale are told about it which is very unfair,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) agreed that is a good idea.

She suggested to the meeting that all six members of the Municipal District should visit various areas and get photos taken.