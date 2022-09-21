A mature, polite response

THE death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth last week brought a mixed reaction from across the world but on the whole, the expressions of sympathy were widespread and warm.

A lot of Irish people had a cautious reaction to the news, given our troubled history with our nearest neighbour.

But, on the whole, the response was respectful and especially in this part of the world, where her 2011 visit was greeted with a very enthusiastic response. Indeed, many believed that the Cork element of her trip to Ireland was her own highlight of that visit.

Despite the inevitable trolls on social media, the overall response to the British Queen’s death was mature and polite, acknowledging her passing in a respectful way.