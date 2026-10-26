Sport

Clonakilty fire seven to seal junior A football return

October 26th, 2026 9:35 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty fire seven to seal junior A football return Image
David Whyte, chairman of the Carbery Board, presents the Liam Nolan Cup to Ciaran Crowley, captain of the Clonakilty team that defeated Clann na nGael in the Bandon Co-op JBFC final in Skibbereen on Sunday. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

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CLONAKILTY are back in the junior A football championship for 2027 after a comprehensive 7-18 to 2-12 victory over Clann na nGael in the Bandon Co-op junior B final at Rossa Park, Skibbereen, on Sunday, reports Tom Lyons.

Clon laid the foundations for victory with a tenacious defensive display against the wind in the first half, while three goals helped them lead 3-6 to 1-8 at half-time.

They put the game beyond doubt early in the second half with an unanswered 1-5, before adding three more goals.

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Aaron Cullinane was outstanding at wing back and collected the official man-of-the-match award, while Niall Barrett and James Campbell both scored two goals apiece.

Clon now face Glenbower Rovers in the county quarter-final.

Don't miss this week's Southern Star for the best coverage of the Carbery junior B football final

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