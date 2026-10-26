Clonakilty fire seven to seal junior A football return

CLONAKILTY are back in the junior A football championship for 2027 after a comprehensive 7-18 to 2-12 victory over Clann na nGael in the Bandon Co-op junior B final at Rossa Park, Skibbereen, on Sunday, reports Tom Lyons.

Clon laid the foundations for victory with a tenacious defensive display against the wind in the first half, while three goals helped them lead 3-6 to 1-8 at half-time.

They put the game beyond doubt early in the second half with an unanswered 1-5, before adding three more goals.

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Aaron Cullinane was outstanding at wing back and collected the official man-of-the-match award, while Niall Barrett and James Campbell both scored two goals apiece.

Clon now face Glenbower Rovers in the county quarter-final.

Don't miss this week's Southern Star for the best coverage of the Carbery junior B football final