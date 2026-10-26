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The Southern Star's Spooktacular Sale

October 26th, 2026 9:30 AM

The Southern Star's Spooktacular Sale Image

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No tricks, just treats this Halloween.

Uncover every story brewing across West Cork with this terrifyingly good deal!

The treat: Get your FIRST MONTH FREE with code: V8tS6mcu

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Don't miss out on this scarily good deal - enjoy full digital access to the best local journalism, community news, sport and life in West Cork on your tablet, phone or desktop.

How to claim:

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Don't miss out- grab this treat before it vanishes!

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