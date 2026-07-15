Healthcare Hoolies brings singalongs to West cork care homes and libraries

If you thought libraries and care homes across West Cork were settling into a quiet summer, think again... Cork County Council’s new live music programme is set to shake things up.

Now entering its fifth year, Healthcare Hoolies is returning with a series of performances bringing professional musicians into community hospitals, residential care settings and libraries across the county.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said that Healthcare Hoolies brings joy, connection and cultural enrichment to older people.

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This year also marks a major expansion: for the first time, Healthcare Hoolies is coming to the local library network, with concerts planned for Bandon Library, Bantry Library and Skibbereen Library during the summer.

Additional library venues across the county include Cobh, Kinsale, Mallow, Mitchelstown and Youghal.

Organisers say artists such as Down Memory Lane, Cork Pops Quartet and Fiona Kennedy are sure to bring an uplifting soundtrack to residents, families, staff and performers alike.

With this year also celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Cork County Library, the council says the programme reflects a commitment to positive ageing and highlights the role of arts and culture in health and wellbeing.

The initiative started in 2021 and also aims to spark conversation and boost social connection through music.

Council’s chief executive Moira Murrell, said: 'The expansion of Healthcare Hoolies into our library network marks an important new chapter for the initiative, enabling us to reach even more people and communities through the shared experience of live music.'

Healthcare Hoolies is supported through Creative Ireland’s Creative Health and Wellbeing programme and delivered in partnership with healthcare and community organisations.