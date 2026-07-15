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Eoin O'Callaghan heading to the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon

July 15th, 2026 5:14 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Eoin O'Callaghan heading to the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon Image
Bandon AC’s Eoin O'Callaghan in action at the National U20 Championships in Tullamore, Offaly. (Photo: Paul Phelan/Sportsfile)

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BANDON Athletic Club’s Eoin O’Callaghan has been named on the Athletics Ireland squad heading to the World Athletics U20 Championships that take place in Eugene, Oregon from August 5th to 9th.

Eoin will compete in the men’s decathlon, looking to improve his 7145 points total which he recorded in The Netherlands in May.

At the recent national U20 championships in Tullamore,. Eoin won gold in the 110m hurdles (14.54), silver in the javelin with a new personal best of 48.57m and silver in the pole vault with 4.00m effort. He also finished fourth in the shot put and long jump, and threw a new discus PB of 43.80m to finish fifth.

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