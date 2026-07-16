Free admission for teens to St Barrahane's Church Festival concerts

PEOPLE under the age of 19 can now enjoy free admission to St Barrahane’s Church Festival concerts.

Jacqueline Weij Ekker, the festival's artistic director and secretary, confirmed to The Southern Star that admission to all festival concerts will be free of charge for everyone in that age group.

'The initiative reflects the festival committee’s commitment to making classical music more accessible to young people and ensuring that cost is never a barrier to experiencing live performances of the highest quality,' said Jacqueline.

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Although the tickets are free, she explained they must still be obtained in advance from Thornhill Electrical, Skibbereen, at the concert door, or by texting or phoning 086 2264797.

The committee hopes this new policy will encourage many more children and teenagers to discover the enjoyment and inspiration that classical music can bring.

Jacqueline, who says she is one of a hard-working committee that includes Canon John Ardis, Nuala Fitzgerald, Anita Henderson, Malcolm Cochrane, Nicholas MacGillycuddy and Sonia Bidwell, said: 'Experiencing live concerts at a young age can foster a lifelong appreciation of music and, for some, may even inspire them to become the performers, composers and artists of the future.'

The decision was inspired by similar initiatives in other EU countries that have successfully broadened access to the performing arts by removing financial barriers for young audiences.

Jacqueline said: 'St Barrahane’s Church Festival looks forward to welcoming a new generation of concertgoers and hopes families will take advantage of this opportunity to share memorable musical experiences together.'

All information and the full programme can be viewed on www.barrahanemusic.ie.