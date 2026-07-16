Original score from award winning animation series released

THE first album of original music from the award-winning animation TV series, Maddie + Triggs, has been released, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

It features Southern Star columnist Colum Toibín and fellow Clonakilty native Aidan O’Donovan.

Maddie +Triggs was created around a vision-impaired heroine, putting sound and music at the centre of its storytelling.

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Time to Listen features 23 original songs performed by the Higgledy Piggledy Super Sonic Orchestra, the show’s house band.

‘We hope that people take the time to listen, and we’re looking forward to releasing more music soon,’ said Colum Toibín, managing director of Turnip + Dick.

Creative director, Aidan O’Donovan, said music is their secret weapon. ‘It’s such a powerful tool to have up your sleeve when you’re trying to tell a story. You just have to trust the audience and don’t oversimplify it, kids get it.’

With a run time of over 42 minutes, this album moves through a remarkable range of styles from toddler-friendly singalongs to classic Motown, rock ‘n’ roll, 60s flower-power pop, bluegrass, doo-wop, old school hip-hop, bedtime lullabies, Irish jigs, sea shanties and a barbershop quarter of singing teeth.