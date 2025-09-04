Cork Airport's new mural 'The Wonder of Travel' unveiled

Cork Airport is home to Cork’s newest piece of street art, which was officially unveiled today by Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy in the presence of Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy and founder members of the Ardú Street Art project.

The mural entitled 'The Wonder of Travel' was designed, curated and painted by artists Shane O’Driscoll who hails from Bandon and Peter Martin of the Ardú Street Art project.

Spanning over 180 square meters on the southern facade of the multi-storey car park, 'The Wonder of Travel' is a bright splash of colour, distinctive in the style of its curators.

It paints a narrative of the history of travel at Cork Airport, contrasting its simplistic early origins with the modern era of flight and captures the awe and inspiration that travel and aviation provides to the younger generations.

The Ardú Street Art Project is the brainchild of visual artist and designer Shane O’Driscoll, muralist, stained-glass artist, and secondary school teacher Peter Martin, along with Paul Gleeson, organiser of the annual Cork Graffiti Jam and project managed by Rose-Anne Kidney of Goldiefish Events.

Performing the official unveiling of the mural, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, Lord Mayor of Cork said: 'It is a pleasure to perform the official unveiling of Ardú Street Art Project's latest creation ‘The Wonder of Travel’ at Cork Airport today. While the mural captures the wonder and awe of air travel amongst younger generations, it certainly resonates with all ages as it shows the importance of air travel and international connectivity on our island nation. Industry, commerce and tourism all stand to benefit from good air connectivity and Cork Airport plays an important role in the Cork economy by strengthening those connections. I wish to commend the work of Peter Martin and Shane O'Driscoll in creating this marvellous mural, all made possible thanks to Cork Airport's Community Fund.'

Collaborating as creators, curators and painters of the mural, Shane O'Driscoll and Peter Martin of Ardú Street Art Project added: 'The artwork is a celebration of the history of air travel through Cork Airport since 1961 and looks at its bright future and development in the years to come. This mural hopes to explore the excitement and endless possibilities that air travel brings to the people of Cork and further afield. We’re delighted with the end product and know that passengers will enjoy the mural.'

Applauding the work of the Ardú Street Art Project, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport concluded: 'There is a place for art and culture in the built environment. This mural proudly sponsored by Cork Airport, through our Community Fund places art at the centre of our main passenger walkway to our short-term car park and brightens up considerably, what was previously a dull, concrete wall. Everything which makes the passenger journey easier, more authentic and more interesting is of importance to us. Cork City Council have also taken the initiative to brighten up dull walls in our city centre with street art and we commend them in this regard. We congratulate Shane, Peter, Rose-Anne and all the team at Ardú Street Art Project for delivering this project on-time to such an interesting finish.'