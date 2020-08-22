Golden jubilee celebration for Dan Seaman

FROM humble beginnings in West Cork, Dan Seaman, the owner of Dan Seaman Motors based on Forge Hill in Cork, recently reached a significant milestone is his career as he celebrated 50 years working in the motoring industry.

He still manages the day-to-day running of his business, along with his children, Gavin, Ger, Rohnan and Annmarie Seaman. An impressive customer-first approach by Dan Seaman has enabled him to become one of the most respected automobile dealers in Cork for the past five decades.

Clonakilty was home to Dan Seaman Motors first car-dealership in the mid 1980s, before later relocating to the city where the business is now situated on Forge Hill.

His expert customer-service skills have been filtered down and adopted by his children who also play integral roles within the business.

The trustworthy nature of the dealership can be mirrored in the sheer number of loyal customers who have been returning to Dan since he started out all those years ago. Working alongside his family, the two-storey dealership has evolved over the years into a modern, state-of-the art facility.

The Seaman family operate as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for both existing and prospective car owners, offering everything from mobility vehicles to car maintenance services carried out by the aftersales team. Dan Seaman Motors has established itself as the main dealership for renowned brands such as Mitsubishi, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat Professional in Cork.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic and the inability to operate in-person services, the team at Dan Seaman Motors strategically developed an online car showroom for customers. They have also introduced a convenient ‘test-drive-from-home’ concept, in which a member of the team will come to you, omitting the requirement to travel to the dealership itself.

Their ability to react and alter their offering to suit evolving situations places them at an advantageous stand-point, ensuring their viability and, as Dan himself says, ‘Dan Seaman Motors has been witness to many changes over the past 50 years, but our client-first philosophy will always remain the same.’