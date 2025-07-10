CAR OF THE WEEK: Byd expands Irish range with Sealion 7

BYD’s Sealion 7, launched in April by Motor Distributors Limited, is the brand’s fifth model in Ireland in two years.

Like other Chinese car manufacturers, BYD is making significant strides in Irish passenger car sales, with sales increasing by almost 47 percent this year compared to 2024.

Chinese manufacturers are designing and equipping their new models with high styling and specifications to attract European buyers seeking value for money, and all their models are competitively priced.

The Sealion 7 is part of BYD’s ‘Ocean X Series’ design language, which includes the Seal model.

Designed as a visually appealing and aerodynamically efficient SUV, it features a low bonnet, sweeping fastback design, and sporty appearance.

The dual flowing lines mimic the energy of ocean waves, and the front includes double U-shaped LED headlight clusters.

Squarish-shaped wheel arches add a rugged look, but to me they may not fit the overall styling.

Wheels are 19- or 20-inchalloys, with larger wheels standard on all-wheel-drive variants. Door handles pop out when the driver approaches.

A large panoramic sunroof provides natural light, and double-layered laminated glass in the front doors and privacy glass in the rear are optimised for sound and heat insulation.

The cabin boasts premium materials and finishes, and the stylish dash features a freestanding 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen with BYD’s latest software.

A colourful driver’s information cluster displays drive and charging information, as well as current speed.

Wireless phone charging, a 12V power socket, and two type-C USB ports are available in the front, while two more USBs are in the rear.

Cubbies include a glovebox, a large area below the front armrest, and large door bins.

The comfortable driver’s seat has leather-type upholstery, can be heated, and offers power adjustments, including lumbar support.

The front passenger’s seat has the same features but without lumbar control. The multifunctional and flat-bottomed steering wheel is four-way adjustable, and the crystal transmission selector on the central console is unique.

Rear head and leg room are ample due to the extended wheelbase of 2930mm, and the rear seats are padded and angled to minimise fatigue, and can be heated.

The centre seat back lowers as an armrest with cupholders but lacks a boot hatch. Being an all-electric car, there’s a flat rear floor.

A power tailgate opens up a luggage capacity of 520 litres, that can expand to 1,789 litres.

An area below the high boot floor is available for charging cables, or they can be stored in the ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

Features include dual-zone climate control, voice control, an excellent reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and a range of ADAS systems.

Powered by BYD’s ‘Blade Batteries’, the car offers a single-motor, 308 bhp, rear-wheel-drive ‘Comfort’ edition, and two all-wheel-drive ‘Design’ and ‘Excellence’ versions with standard equipment, including a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision/rear collision warning, front and rear cross traffic alerts, hill hold control, and auto hold functions.

The entry-level ‘Comfort’ edition has an 82.5 kWh battery with a range of 482 km, 380Nm torque, and a 0-100km/h time of 6.7 secs.

A heat pump system is standard.

My 523bhp dual-motor ‘Design’ review car has a range of 456 km, 530bhp, and 690Nm torque.

It rides on 20-inch Michelin tyres and features sporty red brake callipers. The top ‘Excellence’ AWD features a 91.3 kWh battery and a 502 km range.

On the road, I appreciated the quiet drive, comfort, good driving position, heavy steering, and agile handling.

The tight turning circle for a car its size was impressive. However, thick A-pillars merging with side mirrors limited visibility, and the narrow rear window was problematic, especially with back seats occupied.

The driver monitoring sensor on the lower A-pillar was overly intrusive, tracking eye movements, head position, and attention.

A big yellow eye appeared on the driver’s screen, telling me to keep my eyes on the road when I was already doing so. A slight head turn could trigger this annoying alert.

Sealion 7 received a maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in April 2025.

All BYD Sealion 7 models come with a six-year manufacturer’s warranty and an eight-year battery and electric motor warranty.