CAR OF THE WEEK: Cupra Born VZ looks, and feels, special

There’s a widget on the Cupra website that allows you to find the range of an electric car for various mixes of conditions.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

The standard is 20 percent urban driving, 40 percent country roads, and 40 percent on motorways, which likely represents my kind of use over any given week.

But the part that intrigued me was the slider for temperature, set at a standard 20°C.

As I played with that, it showed that the ‘sweet spot’ temperature is 17°C.

Upwards or downwards from that shortens the estimated range. According to the widget, at freezing point, the range drops by 12 percent from the best, and at 30°C, it is diminished by 6 percent.

Most of which will really be of no interest to many of my readers, but it just shows you that looking at specs of cars these days is as much a video game experience as anything else.

The car I was perusing was the latest and most powerful version of the Cupra Born, the VZ.

Since I drove the original electric Born, I have liked it as the neatest package in the Volkswagen Group portfolio of electric cars.

Based on the ID.3 in both platform and core sheetmetal, the design detailing with copper inserts and some bespoke styling tweaks significantly lifts the Cupra version visually beyond its cousin.

A refresh last year brought tweaks to the front and rear and some interior upgrades, but it was always that bit extra.

Also, compared to the mainly larger and SUV electric cars I drive, I find the compact hatch size just right.

Inside, there’s a new larger central screen, with improved graphics and apparently more sensitive response.

The touch controls for temperature and volume are still those annoying ones from across the VW scene, but we now just sigh and get on with them.

The driver’s instruments pod offers clear and simple information, and all that you need.

That copper Cupra motif on the steering wheel is a constant reminder that you’re travelling in a higher class.

The new VZ version from the 2024 refresh comes with its own special seats, moulded sportily withintegrated headrests, and are exceptionally comfortable and supportive.

For those in the rear, there’s a flat floor, though really only for two adults or three youngsters, albeit with adequate space all around.

The real interest in this drive was the VZ specification.

With 326hp, that’s 41 percent more power than in the standard car, which itself has a very respectable 231hp (remember when we used to think 150hp was hot?).

That offers a 5.6-second sprint to 100km/h if you want.

And maybe you’ll do it from time to time, because a different battery to its siblings means the VZ is more efficient and goes further.

The car feels more responsive if you throw it into some bends than I remember the standard Born to be, and overall there’s a more dynamic feel than is usually the case with EVs and their heavy batteries.

Managing drive style is by one of two buttons on the steering wheel; the other puts you immediately into the most sporty one if you feel the need for a quick accelerative boost.

It works. Addictively.

Around a third of total Cupra sales are of their two battery-electric models, Tavascan and Born, and while the smaller car is behind, it’s not by much.

Overall, Cupra is enjoying a respectable upshift in showroom throughput, and has just moved into the top twenty rankings in Ireland.

Initially considered a shaky niche when hived off from SEAT, it now very much feels that the gamble to upshift beyond the original Spanish brand has worked.