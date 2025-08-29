Almost 1,500 parking fines so far in Kinsale

There have been 1,451 parking fines issued in Kinsale town so far in 2025, and 387 in Clonakilty, according to figures released to The Southern Star by Cork County Council.

The figures appear to show increased activity from the traffic wardens, as there were 1,752 handed out in Kinsale for the entirety of 2024, and 383 in Clonakilty, meaning that at this rate there will be more paid into the council’s coffers by the close of 2025 than last year.

In Dunmanway, 84 careless motorists have been hit with tickets so far this year (compared to 121 in 2024), and another 443 in Bandon, against 710 offenders in 2024.

323 Bantry drivers have been punished in 2025 (there were 276 in all of 2024), 221 in Skibbereen (compared to 408 in 2024), and 139 in Macroom from January 1st until August 8th 2025; there were 190 fines issues in all of 2024 in Macroom.

Happily, while there was one guilty motorist fined in Baltimore in 2024, there have been none so far this year. Yet.