Michael Collins' umbrella added to Clonakilty museum

AN UMBRELLA belonging to Michael Collins has been added to the collection of historic artefacts at Michael Collins House museum in Clonakilty.

The umbrella was left behind following one of his visits to Devlin’s Pub on Parnell Street in Dublin and has since been safeguarded by the Devlin family.

It was the family's wish to have the umbrella available for public display, and presented it to the museum on a long term loan by John Merivale, husband of the late Jocelyn Merivale, granddaughter of Liam Devlin, the proprietor of Devlin’s Pub and an intelligence officer in the War of Independence.

A plaque has also recently been erected on the site of the pub to mark its importance in Irish history as a crucial meeting point and safe house for Michael Collins.

The silk mechanical umbrella is tightly wound and held in a telescopic faux wood cover that doubles as a walking cane. Walking canes have become synonymous with Michael Collins with several different canes coming to prominence in recent years.

According to the museum, it seems that Collins, though rarely photographed with a cane, may have used one as part of his disguise as a normal businessman about town. It is also an item he seems to have favoured as a gift with many of the canes appearing to have origins as gifts to people close to him.

'The story of Michael Collins is one that is well known, but artefacts such as the umbrella donated by the Merivale/Devlin family gives us a little more insight into the history of the revolutionary hero,' said Cork county mayor Frank O'Flynn.

'I want to thank the Devlin family for preserving this piece of Irish history and urge the public to visit the Michael Collins House to learn more about our history and the fight for Irish Independence. The museum holds an incredible collection of artefacts connected to the man himself and the revolutionary period, including personal items, letters, items of clothing, uniforms, weapons, militaria, commemorative pieces and more,' he added.

Michael Collins House welcomes up to 30,000 visitors annually and since its opening has generated over €5m into the local economy, according to Valerie O'Sullivan, chief executive of Cork County Council.

'Cork County Council is proud to own and operate such an important facility that preserves and promotes our history combined with an authentic, educational, and enjoyable museum experience,' O'Sullivan said.

Michael Collins House Museum opens Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. For more information visit www.michaelcollinshouse.ie.