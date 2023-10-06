West Cork projects allocated €535,000 community fund

FUNDING worth €535,000 has been earmarked for 19 projects in West Cork under the government’s Community Recognition Fund.

Cork County Council municipal district officer Jacqueline Mansfield confirmed that West Cork Development Partnership has been granted €50,000 for the purchase of two eight-seater vehicles, while Bantry Boys’ Club is to get €10,000 to upgrade its sports complex.

Coomhola, Borlin, and Glengarriff Active Retirement Group is to get €2,000 for the purchase of four laptops, ipads, interpretation boards, and trail signs.

Bantry Youthreach is to get €15,000 for the refurbishment of its basketball and tennis amenities, and the development of a kitchen garden and polytunnel.

Meanwhile, the West Cork Municipal District has been allocated €60,000 for wheelchair-accessible amenities at Bantry’s Peace Park, plus €20,000 for the restoration and enhancement of Deasy’s Quay in Clonakilty, €30,000 for the rejuvenation of the Chateaulin Orchard in Clonakilty, and €5,000 for picnic amenities in Schull.

Dunmanway Pitch and Putt has been granted €3,000 for the purchase of a mower, €30,000 will be awarded to upgrade the heating system at St Patrick’s Community Hall.

Glengarriff Community Sportsfield Association is to get €75,000 for the development of its tennis and all-weather surface, while Beara United FC in Castletownbere is to receive €35,000 to improve its playing surface.

Rosscarbery Tidy Towns is to receive €10,000 to upgrade the tennis and basketball courts, while Skibbereen Tidy Towns is to get €20,000 for wheelchair-accessible playground equipment in the town.

Cape Clear Island has been awarded €25,000 towards the cost of developing a new playground, while Skibbereen Rowing Club is to get €5,000 for the purchase of an accessible training boat.

An allocation of €12,000 has been made to Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre for the development of disability access to an outdoor multigames area.

Clonakilty Community Hall has been awarded the highest allocation of €100,000 to re-roof its hall. And the sum of €28,000 has been allocated to Coomhola and Borlin Development Association to fence and landscape its amenity area.

The €50m Community Recognition Fund aims to support the development of facilities across Ireland that will be used by all members of the community, but 60% of the funding must be spent before the end of the year, according to Council municipal officer Mansfield.