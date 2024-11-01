West Cork cleans up at Tidy Towns awards

A TOTAL of 26 medals were awarded to town and villages in Cork at this year's Supervalu Tidy Towns awards, with many heading to West Cork.
Towns in West Cork that received awards include Killbrittain, Innishannon, Kinsale, Bandon, Eyeries, Rosscarbery, Timoleague, Ballydehob, Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh, Glengarriff, Durrus, Clonakilty, Bantry and Skibbereen.
Bere Island and Sherkin Island were also recognise with special awards, while Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns Association was named the national winner of the Waters and Communities award.
Almost 50 applications were received for the Water and Communities award with the top cash prize of €2,000 for the group that demonstrated water stewardship in their local waterbody.
The judging panel agreed that the members of Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns submitted an impressive application which showcased how groups can support their local waterbody.
'The level of stewardship, dedication and passion in improving the river Bandon stood out and deserved recognition at this national level,' they explained.
Cork county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll congratulated the volunteers and tidy towns champions for their success.
'I would like to express my thanks to all the volunteers in towns and villages across County Cork who give up their time to make their local areas more vibrant, beautiful, and inviting places to live, work and visit,' he said.
'A massive well done to the winners, you truly are champions, are an inspiration to us all and can be very proud of what you have achieved. I would also to congratulate our neighbours Ballincollig who were named the overall winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Town at the special ceremony in Croke Park.'
More than 900 towns were competing in the 66th year of the annual competition which has been running since 1958.
COUNTY CORK MEDALS
Coolagown - Silver Medal
Castletownroche - Bronze Medal
Kildorrery - Bronze Medal
Castlemagner - Endeavour Award
Millstreet - Bronze Medal
Fermoy - Bronze Meda
Kilbrittain - Silver Medal
Innishannon - Bronze Medal
Glounthaune - Silver Medal
Macroom - Gold Medal
Youghal - Gold Medal
Kinsale - Gold Medal
Bandon - Bronze Meda
Cobh - Gold Medal
Carrigaline - Gold Medal
Eyeries - Silver Medal
Rathbarry - Silver Medal
Rosscarbery - Gold Medal
Timoleague - Gold Medal
Ballydehob - Silver Medal
Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh - Bronze Medal
Glengarriff - Bronze medal
Durrus - Endeavour Award
Clonakilty - Gold Medal
Bantry - Gold Medal
Skibbereen - Gold Medal
ISLAND AWARD
Highly Commended - Sherkin Island
National Winner - Bere Island
WATERS AND COMMUNITIES AWARD
National Winner - Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association