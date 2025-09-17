News

Third of farmers: pub is social hub

September 17th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE local pub remains a social hub for one in three farmers in West Cork, a new survey by The Southern Star shows.

Our Great West Cork Farming Survey 2025 shows that 30% of farmers frequent their ‘local’ and consider it a focal point within the community.

Despite the decline in the number of hostelries across the region, it came out tops as a chief social outlet, followed by GAA and sporting activities (25%), social events (17%) and community groups (12%).

Alarmingly, 41% of farmers surveyed admitted to feeling isolated in their work, with almost half (48%) saying the isolation had affected their mental health.

More than half (60%) believe mental health supports for farmers are inadequate while just 8% of those reporting mental health issues said they had reached out for help.

The survey – in the main involving farmers from Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bandon, Macroom and Dunmanway – found that 47% of respondents had not made a will.

Over half (51%) relied on family members to help out with farm duties while 20% are working entirely on their own.

Over two thirds (68%) are not part of a farm succession plan. Read the survey results in detail in our 48-page farming magazine.

