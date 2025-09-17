Fishing ban is not tough enough warns Save Our Sprat in Bantry

A CAMPAIGN group set up to protect sprat in Irish seas will be holding a public gathering in Bantry on Sunday September 14th from 1pm to 2pm.

‘Save Our Sprat Bantry Bay’ are hoping to create the letters of their group for a drone shot highlighting their ongoing concerns about what they say is the overfishing of sprat.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore will address attendees ahead of the screening of ‘Ocean’ a new film with David Attenborough.

Deputy Whitmore will speak about why the current Government restrictions do not go far enough to protect sprat.

They are continuing to demand a moratorium on all sprat fishing until the stock has been properly assessed and said this weekend’s event is taking place at the onset of the sprat spawning season when the species gathers in large volumes and are most vulnerable to being overfished by trawlers in bays.

A spokesperson for the group said that the new restrictions on sprat fishing proposed by Ministers in July doesn’t address the real issue.

‘The ban on specific boats sizes is a redistribution of fishing resources from larger boats to mid-size ones rather than an effort to protect the sprat populations from overfishing.’

‘The Government is avoiding the real issue, which is the increasing depletion of sprat in our bays and estuaries and which is hugely concerning to local communities along our coastline.’ The screening of ‘Ocean’ will take place at 3pm at the Marino Church, Wolfe Tone Square while the public gathering will take place at the green area behind SuperValu at the Beicín in Bantry.