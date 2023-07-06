Local

WATCH: Shortage of space in local graveyards

July 6th, 2023 10:09 AM

By Southern Star Team

A man who sought to buy a burial plot for a relative in Schull was asked to consider buying one in Lisheen or Dunmanway instead.

Video by Jackie Keogh.

More on this story in this week's Southern Star – in shops and online now.

