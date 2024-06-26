Skibbereen grotto gets an overhaul

THE Virgin Mary grotto across from St Patrick’s Cathedral in Skibbereen is undergoing a restoration, which will be finished at the start of July.

Having been brought up at a parish council meeting last September, it was originally decided that the grotto would need painting and redecorating.

However, an ‘extensive upgrade’ is now underway, explained John Deasy, who has been working on the site this week.

The grotto was originally built in 1952 by the Barry brothers and has not been renovated since. When the renovation started this week, the clapping was first removed, followed by the footpath, before the surrounds of the grotto and foundations around the steps were checked.

New concrete has been laid on the footpath to reinforce the foundations around the steps. The entire existing layers of concrete were required to be cut and dug up and two new flower beds will be laid at the weekend, with two planters at the front gate.

A specialist silicone base solution will be applied and repainting will start next week. This is the first major renovation of the site in 72 years.