Sherkin needs to replace its 'banger of a bus'

AN old banger of a bus that gave up the ghost before Christmas on Sherkin Island needs to be replaced as a matter of urgency.

It’s not just the islanders who are campaigning for a replacement bus, local public representatives such as Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) and Independent TD Michael Collins are on the case, too.

Islander and artist Majella O’Neill Collins, spoke to The Southern Star to explain that they were without a bus for Christmas and it was only after going public that they were given a replacement bus – but that’s just on loan from Local Link.

‘We are going to have to give that bus back,’ said Majella, who said she has no involvement in the provision of the service, but was merely making the case for the 90 islanders, plus the additional 60 Ukrainians who have since become an integral part of their community.

‘There is a lot more need for rural transport than there ever was.

‘A lot of people are full-time residents, some of whom are living on their own, and have given up their cars, and are very dependent on the bus service. ‘We are good here on Sherkin to reuse and recycle,’ she added.

‘We were given a new bus in 2008 and took very good care of it, but everything has a shelf-life and the life of our bus has expired.’

Describing the situation as ‘desperate’, Majella said the service is vital for all of the islanders, especially the oldest and the youngest members of their community.

‘If you walk to the ferry and get wet, you are soaking wet for the day,’ said Majella, who argued that children going to school deserve better care.

‘Our ferries start at 8am and they don’t finish until 6pm during the week and 8.30pm at the weekend, so there are a lot of ferries during the day. Every time the ferry comes in, the bus meets the ferry, which makes for a lot of wear and tear on the bus,’ she said.

‘The bus service – when it is running – is fantastic, as is the ferry service,’ said Majella.

‘It’s only when something is gone that you realise how much you were depending on it.

‘What is needed is another reliable bus – one that will work,’ she concluded.

‘Ideally we’d like a new bus because there is a risk with second-hand buses that they would break down. We don’t have a garage and we don’t have a mechanic, so the better the bus, the better the service.’

Cllr Carroll has raised the issue with the Minister for Transport, while Deputy Michael Collins criticised the National Transport Authority for failing to address the urgent needs of the Sherkin Island community.

The Southern Star asked Local Link for a comment before going to press.