Rosscarbery bids Farewell to Fr John

LAST month, the parish of Rosscarbery said their goodbyes and thanks to Fr John McCarthy PP at an appreciation mass in St Fachtna’s Church. A congregation of almost four hundred, along with the joint choirs of Rosscarbery and Lisavaird churches, came together to celebrate mass as a mark of appreciation to Fr John’s contribution to the parish over the last 17 years.

Fr John is transferring to the Family of Parishes of Ballincollig, Ballinora, Ovens and Farran.

Fr John was born and raised in Clonakilty, came to Rosscarbery in June 2008 when Fr Patrick Walsh (RIP) retired. Fr John, son of Michael McCarthy a well-known veterinary surgeon from Clonakilty, was very familiar with Rosscarbery. Ordained in the Church of St Brendan, The Glen in June 1979, Fr John was one of the first ordinations in that church. Fr John later ministered in Newcestown, Trujillo, Peru, and later in The Glen, Blackpool, and acted as chaplain in the Mercy Hospital, Ballyphehane before his appointment as parish priest in Rosscarbery in 2008.

Following almost 17 years of service to the parishioners of Rosscarbery, Fr John had many achievements, in particular the renovation of the three churches, Lisavaird, Carrigfadda and St Fachtna’s Rosscarbery.

Along with restoring the churches, he opened up the parish to church concerts featuring Michael English and Rebecca Storm. He was also responsible for the restoration of the historical church organ in St Fachtna’s, at the request of the parish’s good friend Mary Wycherley (RIP), which was celebrated by a showcase of organ and choir music.

Fr John was behind a number of Christmas pageants and of note, the recorded nativity during Covid lockdown which brought Christmas into homes in Rosscarbery and worldwide. He also introduced the streaming of masses into Rosscarbery parish which has brought a connectivity to the parish worldwide. Fr John instigated a number of volunteer committees to support the work of the parish and he thanked them for their achievements and support throughout his tenure in Rosscarbery.

While a lot of Fr John’s achievements were publicly visible, he is a humble, unassuming man who liked to work behind the scenes. He will mostly be remembered for his pastoral care and services, in particular for his kindness and compassion to the sick, elderly and those grieving within the parish. He quietly visited and comforted those suffering and when the time came to say goodbye, to both young and old, his words resonated and comforted those grieving.

The turnout of parishioners to his farewell mass was a reflection of the appreciation to his empathy and support. The mass was followed by refreshments in the Celtic Ross Hotel, which afforded parishioners the opportunity to express their thanks and goodbyes in person to Fr John.

Fr John promised not to be a stranger as he plans to spend time in his hometown of Clonakilty. The farewell mass can be seen under ‘recordings’ at www.churchservicestv/Rosscarbery.

While the parish bids farewell to Fr John, they extend a warm welcome to Canon Martin O’Driscoll who will take up residency in Rosscarbery.