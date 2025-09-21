Resources, courses and jam in Dunmanway

AFTER passing by a Family Resource Centre just outside of Dunmanway many times, inquisitiveness got the better of this reporter and a plan was made to visit their monthly Community Jam session.

BY RAY LUCEY

After being warmly greeted by Trace Irwine, community musician, and Debbie Hayes, Family Carers and Older Person’s Development Worker, before the Jam start time of 7pm, they elaborated on what was about to take place and it was learned that there was a lot in store to look forward to.

Gradually faces began to appear as musicians, singers and people with various kinds of talents strolled in eager to participate, or others to merely to sit back enjoy an evening’s entertainment.

So with a cosy scene set with candles, tea/coffee, cake and biscuits, to sustain all performers and visitors, all present settled into a truly wondrous journey that was a sheer delight for all the senses.

From listening to melodically beautiful duets, a harpist playing mystical sounding tunes with ancient Irish songs and contemporary classics given original, innovative treatment it was pure joy.

After viewing a noticeboard at the centre’s entrance on the evening of this recent Community Jam, a call was made to learn of what else was as on offer and it was revealed that there is something for everyone.

Tracy Sheehan, project manager, gave a brief overview of what is available with their vast range of activities and courses.

She said: ‘Dunmanway Family Resource Centre is a family support and community centre, from the cradle to the grave. We provide an inclusive, safe space where we facilitate engaging activities for community socialising, well-being and a variety of specialised support services. We play a vital role in community development in Dunmanway, offering activities under five core programmes - Family Support, Carer and Older Person’s Development, Migrant Support, Social Prescribing and Meals on Wheels. Our centre is also home to a low-cost Therapy Hub, with play, art and talk therapy options. Currently we are open from Monday to Saturday and hold a range of activities including the Dunmanway Community Choir, Walk and Talk, Parent and Toddler Group, Men’s Shed, and an Autism Social Group for teens and parents. Over the summer, we expanded our programme thanks to generous donations and funding from other local organisations, and were able to hold a Kid’s Cycle Skills Camp, a Youth Mural Painting Project, and an Outdoor Boys Camp. Going forward, we hope to see our centre’s activity programme grow and increase our partnerships and collaborations. At the heart of what we do, we always consider the people we are serving and what the local needs are. We currently have 12 staff on our team and 20 volunteers.’

Visit www.dfrc.ie for further information.