Fire at Bantry Enterprise Centre

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the scene of an early morning blaze that ripped through units at Bantry Enterprise Centre and destroyed a number of the buildings.

Four fire crews attended the fire that broke out on Friday morning and gutted the Community Enterprise Centre hub, which is owned by Cork County Council.

A unit occupied by Bee Clean laundry service was also badly damaged.

Fire crews were on site for several hours bringing the fire under control, and neighbouring businesses helped with the clean-up.

Gardaí were also called to the scene of the fire and a technical examination is being carried out in a bid to establish the source of the blaze, and whether further investigation is warranted.

A garda spokesperson said: ‘Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a business premises in Bantry, Co Cork, on Friday morning September 19th between 4am and 6.40am.

‘No injuries have been reported at this time. A technical examination of the scene is being conducted, which will determine the course of the investigation.’

The centre, at Seafield south of Bantry, hosts a number of companies as well as the e-centre hub which was one of a number set up by Cork County Council to support remote workers and start-up businesses, offering hot desks and meeting rooms.