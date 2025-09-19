COURTS: Motorist fined €200

A KINSALE motorist who turned around when approaching a garda checkpoint ahead has been convicted for driving without insurance.

Shane O’Dwyer of Ashley Cottage, Jagoes Mills, Kinsale, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court last week to driving without insurance on February 28th last at Ballindeenisk, Belgooly.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell said at 3.05pm that day Gda O’Donoghue was operating a checkpoint on the R600 and ‘observed the accused turning his grey Audi car on approach to the checkpoint and followed him and stopped him in Belgooly’.

He admitted he had no insurance and the car was seized.

He took out an insurance policy the next day.

Judge Joanne Carroll fined him €200 for driving without insurance.

‘If you come before the court again on a no insurance charge it’s an automatic disqualification,’ said Judge Carroll.