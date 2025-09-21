Fund in memory of climber

THE Cork Climbing Club has set up a fundraiser in memory of an Italian student who died while rock climbing off sea cliffs near Baltimore.

Tributes continue to flow for PhD student Lorenzo De Bonis, who passed away on September 4th.

A multi-agency search operation involving the Coast Guard, the RNLI and gardaí was stood down when his body was recovered the following morning. He was laid to rest in his native Rome last week.

Lorenzo, who lived in Cork city and was studying at UCC, is remembered as a ‘good man with a great outlook on life’ who had a deep passion for marine biology and the ocean.

Cork Climbing Club set up the GoFundMe to support his partner, Signe, and local charities, including those who assisted in his rescue.

The fund page reads: ‘It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend and club member, Lorenzo De Bonis, who tragically lost his life in a sea cliffs accident last week.

‘Although Lorenzo, aka Lolo, was with our club for only a short time, his presence left an indelible mark. His boundless energy, determination, and zest for life inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He brought encouragement, laughter, and warmth to every gathering, and his passion for the outdoors was contagious.

‘Lolo exemplified the very best of what it means to be part of a community. His drive lifted others, his spirit brought people together, and his memory will continue to guide and inspire us. We are heartbroken by this loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his partner Signe, his family and loved ones.’

By Tuesday of this week there were almost 100 donations with €6,300 of the €10,000 target raised.

The club explained that the money raised will be split ‘50% of the fund will go towards supporting various charities, including those that assisted in the rescue of Lolo: Baltimore RNLI and Skibbereen Gardaí Search & Rescue.

We will also be donating to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) in honour of Lolo and his love of marine life.

‘The other 50% of this fund will go towards his partner Signe, to support her through this difficult time over the days and months ahead.’

Lorenzo is sadly missed by his parents Riccardo and Concetta, his sister Chiara, and the wider De Bonis family.

Also missed by his partner Signe Martin, the wider Martin Family and all his many friends and colleagues in Italy, UCC, ATU, and the Marine Biology and climbing communities In Ireland and beyond.