Pupil’s ‘Leap’ of faith to mail Attenborough

A PUPIL in Leap National School is on top of the world after getting a letter from nature expert Sir David Attenborough.

Momoko Kishi Comiskey, a second class student in the school, got the handwritten note from the legendary Attenborough, and he wrote that his favourite animal is the weedy sea dragon and his favourite country is Borneo.

During literacy class, second class pupils, including Momoko, were asked by their teacher Aideen Jennings to pick some well-known people they admired, and write to them.

Momoko chose David Attenborough, as she’s huge fan. ‘I love watching his programmes and I am a nature and wildlife lover. I made a book about him as well last year,’ said Momoko.

She sent her letter off in a stamped, addressed envelope, not knowing what to expect. She couldn’t believe it when his reply arrived to her classroom a couple of weeks later.

‘Since receiving the letter answering all of her questions, Momoko has become an even bigger fan of David Attenborough. She plans to frame the letter and will treasure it forever,’ said her teacher Aideen.