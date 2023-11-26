ON Saturday September 30th, Absolute Airsoft Cork, located on a 50-acre woodland site at Beal Na Blath, played host to the 7th annual Make Your Mark on Cancer charity airsoft game, raising €8,320 in aid of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s new Mercy Cancer Care Centre which is due to open in early 2024, and which will provide vital support for patients and their loved ones as they go through their cancer journey.

Every year, father and son team, Martin and Mark Fehilly of Absolute Airsoft Cork organise the fundraiser, which this year saw 185 participants compete in the military simulation sport of Airsoft, where players participate in mock combat with authentic military-style weapons and tactics.

Since its inception, the popular fundraiser has raised over €52,500 for Make Your Mark on Cancer, the fundraising initiative set up in memory of Bandon man, Mark Prendergast, who lost his battle with testicular cancer in June 2012.

A former patient of the Mercy University Hospital and family friend of the Prendergast family, Martin Fehilly from Absolute Airsoft Cork, explained: ‘I was successfully treated for testicular cancer 25 years ago, and since then the advancements made in cancer care at the Mercy have been phenomenal. Once open, the new Mercy Cancer Care Centre will be another fantastic resource for those on a cancer journey in Munster. We are delighted to be able to host the annual Airsoft game which sees funds raised going towards supporting people at such a difficult time in their lives.’

Damien Prendergast, chairman of Make Your Mark on Cancer said: ‘The Absolute Airsoft charity game continues to be one of Make Your Mark on Cancer’s key fundraising events annually, and the committee would like to sincerely thank Martin and Mark Fehilly and the team at Absolute Airsoft Cork for their continued support. A special thanks also to all who donated spot prizes for the raffle, to Waterford Airsoft Supplies and to the Make Your Mark on Cancer volunteers who supplied lunch for everyone. Thank you to the everyone who has shown their support over the years, sponsors, and most importantly to the players who turn up and donate.’

For more information about the Mercy Cancer Care Centre visit www.mercyhospitalfoundation. ie.