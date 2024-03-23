Longstanding tradition with coursing clubs

THE honour of singing Amhran na bhFiann at the recent Irish coursing club finals of the Oaks and Derby at Powerstown Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary was bestowed on Patrick O’Donovan from The Square, Dunmanway.

Patrick’s family has a longstanding tradition with West Cork coursing clubs and it is seventy years since Patrick attended his first meeting.

Following the unexpected death of his father at Christmas of 1953, Patrick was brought as a young boy to Clonmel the following February by a good family friend, Don (Rick) O’Donovan. It was a trip that Patrick and Don continued to do together until Don passed away in 1999.

A butcher by trade, Patrick is a member of the Dunmanway open coursing club and Clonakilty coursing club. As an owner, his best memory of Clonmel, prior to this occasion, was when All Aboard reached the semi-final of the Kitty Butler stakes in 2011.

Patrick is married to Margaret and they look forward to celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in September. They have three children, Oonagh, John and Patrick junior and two grandchildren Megan and Eddie.