Locals reject hairdresser’s claims that Ballydehob’s community spirit is lost

CLAIMS that Ballydehob has lost its community spirit and has given itself over to lewd and lawless behaviour during festivals has been rejected by locals.

Postmistress Bridie Roycroft was one of a number of local business people who refuted critical comments made by well-known hair stylist Wayne Lloyd on social media at the weekend.

'We don’t need bad press for one person’s opinion,’ said Bridie. ‘Ballydehob is known for its community spirit. Everything we do, we do as a group. And there are lots of community organisations, as well as a great community council.’

Wayne Lloyd, who doesn’t live in the village but has family members who do, complained online that ‘the community spirit has gone.’

Due to what he called ‘self-ishness and greed’ he claimed, ‘a new ‘hob has emerged.’

The stylist said he was disgusted by ‘the noise, underage drinking, drugs and lack of respect for the local community’ and claimed locals have moved out of the village due to noise and disrespect.

Wayne, who relocated to Ballydehob from the UK, said: ‘I have always considered (Ballydehob) to be home.’

He alleged that 10,000 people recently descended on the village for the Jazz Festival and residents of the eclectic village, which includes people of all ages, were not able to sleep or walk the streets at night. ‘Ballydehob, you need to take a good hard look at the lack of community,’ he stated, ‘and pray we get it back or I fear for the future.’

The post mistress told The Southern Star: ‘We are all disappointed that he felt he should put up something like that because it is very bad press for the village.’

She disputed the number of visitors he had claimed were there recently. ‘If there were 5,000 people at the jazz festival we would have been delighted.’

‘There was,’ she added, ‘a strong garda presence and no danger, and no trouble. If there was a bit of underage drinking, then they brought it in their pockets.

‘Every pub was manned so no underage drinking was allowed,’ she added. ‘There may have been a lot of people around and there might have been a lot of noise, but the parade on Sunday is a big family day.

‘People come from far and wide for that event. The community hall is open all day with loads of craft and food stalls and there’s free music throughout the day.

‘When the parade is over a lot of families go home,’ she said, ‘leaving just those who want to go to the pubs to enjoy the entertainment.

‘If there was any unruly behaviour amongst them, it would be hardly worth mentioning.’

One local businessman, who didn’t want to be named, said in a radio interview with Wayne Lloyd, that he agreed there was a need for better public toilets.

As for the organisation of the jazz festival, he said: ‘Everything ran smoothly, so I don’t know where he is coming from when he says the streets are not safe.’