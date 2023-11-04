Local charities benefit from Ring of Beara annual cycle

A CHEQUE for €48,000 was presented to charities and local groups on behalf of the Ring of Beara Cycle that took place on May 27th.

The event prides itself on the contribution it makes to local charities and the positive impact it has on the community. The recipients of this year’s donation attended the cheque presentation at Brook Lane Hotel, Kenmare.

Since its inception, the Ring of Beara Cycle has donated over €400,000 to local groups and charities. The annual donation is distributed amongst local groups who each get an allocation from the total amount raised. This year the beneficiaries were Castletownbere Development Association, local schools and youth groups on the Beara Peninsula, Kenmare Special Needs Group, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Kenmare Palliative Care Group and St John of Gods.

Event organiser Oliver Kirwin said: ‘We are delighted to be able to once again make such a significant contribution to local charities and organisations on behalf of the Ring of Beara Cycle. Supporting the incredible work these groups do is an important part of holding this popular event on the Beara Peninsula, and to give back to the local community after the incredible support we receive from them every year.

'We are grateful to our chosen groups and charities for showing their support by joining us for the presentation. The feedback we receive from participants is that they love to see how they can help local charities by completing the cycle, which is a contributory aspect of taking part in the event for them.’

The Ring of Beara Cycle is one of the most popular cycle events in the country, and excitement is building for next year.

Participants have a choice of 110km or 140km routes that see them take on the challenges of the rugged Beara Peninsula as well as the picturesque towns of Ardgroom, Allihies, Eyeries, Castletownbere, Adrigole and Glengarriff.

Registration for Ring of Beara Cycle 2024 will open in early November.

The event sells out in less than 24 hours, so be sure to keep an eye on local press and social for updates on registration opening dates and times.