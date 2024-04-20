Kinsale’s history brought to life

A NEW publication from Barry Maloney and Fiona Boniwell to bring Kinsale’s history to the younger generation was launched at the Temperance Hall, Kinsale.

Angela Shannon, a well-known figure at the town’s tourist office, launched the book Kinsale Tales, describing it as the honour of her life, as she suggested that every home with a child should have the book.

Having worked with Barry, she said: ‘Barry’s love of history was evident and he had us captivated over in the Kinsale Tourist Office.’

With Angela reminding the large attendance that Barry had previously written a town history for adults, he decided to write a similar publication for children.

With twenty years of experience as a tour guide in the historic town as part of Don and Barry’s Kinsale Historic Stroll, he has brought all his knowledge to a superb publication.

The book includes tales from the White Lady, the Battle of Kinsale, Lusitania, Kinsale’s Antarctic Explorers, and more.

Added to the well-crafted story are the outstanding illustrations from local artist Fiona Boniwell. The book is available directly from Barry or from the local bookshop.