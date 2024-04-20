Local

Kinsale’s history brought to life

April 20th, 2024 12:00 PM

Author Barry Moloney with Angela Shanahan from Kinsale Tourist Office and illustrator Fiona Boniwell with the Kinsale Giant at the launch of Kinsale Stories an illustrated children’s history of Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)

A NEW publication from Barry Maloney and Fiona Boniwell to bring Kinsale’s history to the younger generation was launched at the Temperance Hall, Kinsale.

Angela Shannon, a well-known figure at the town’s tourist office, launched the book Kinsale Tales, describing it as the honour of her life, as she suggested that every home with a child should have the book.

Having worked with Barry, she said: ‘Barry’s love of history was evident and he had us captivated over in the Kinsale Tourist Office.’

With Angela reminding the large attendance that Barry had previously written a town history for adults, he decided to write a similar publication for children.

With twenty years of experience as a tour guide in the historic town as part of Don and Barry’s Kinsale Historic Stroll, he has brought all his knowledge to a superb publication.

The book includes tales from the White Lady, the Battle of Kinsale, Lusitania, Kinsale’s Antarctic Explorers, and more.

Added to the well-crafted story are the outstanding illustrations from local artist Fiona Boniwell. The book is available directly from Barry or from the local bookshop.

