Kinsale students secure Vex Robotics spot in Dallas

STUDENTS from Kinsale Community School recently participated in the Vex Robotics national finals which were held in MTU in Cork.

The students received the Vex excellence award to secure their spot at the world championships in Dallas.

The robotics competition goes beyond robot battles, serving as a comprehensive test of design, building, coding, and driving skills. The most coveted awards include the tournament champions and the overall excellence award, acknowledging students’ technical expertise and teamwork in problem-solving.

This year’s tournament champions Kinsale Team 2 ‘50% Eagles’ secured victory in a strategic alliance with Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair from Donegal, showcasing exceptional synergy and technical acumen to clinch the victory.

In a dramatic final, they faced off against Kinsale Team 1 ‘Turtles’ in a best-of-three match, emerging victorious and securing their spot at the Vex World Championships in Dallas.

Despite their defeat in the final, Kinsale Team 1 was awarded the overall excellence award. Their outstanding performance throughout the competition and a meticulously prepared 200-page engineering notebook distinguished them as a team of exceptional merit.

This year TY students Skye Sheedy, Ellie Sheedy, Ronan Humphreys, Mattis Wonder, Liam Diggin, Farzad Khan, Eoin Browne and Lily Cahill stepped up as leaders of their teams. Their commitment extended beyond just competing and they volunteered to help run other events, dedicating countless hours to building and coding their robots. This spirit of volunteerism and leadership is a cornerstone of the Vex Robotics program. The development and achievements of the Vex program at Kinsale Community School are also attributed to its passionate staff involvement. TY coordinator Niamh Hay, ICT coordinator Eddie Farren, and teacher Tony Leahy have been instrumental in guiding the program’s direction and success.