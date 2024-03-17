In praise of Baltimore Tidy Towns

BY DON HALL

BALTIMORE Tidy Towns volunteers, whose tireless dedication is slowly but surely transforming the image and appearance of the village, is certainly deserving of praise.

Apart from improvements they have made to the village landscape, the sight of so many dedicated volunteers, willingly giving of their time and expertise to plant flowers, paint, maintain verges, and shape flower beds, that in spring and summer reveal their magnificence, is something that would stir even the hardest heart.

Especially admirable is their latest undertaking of the work being carried out with the cooperation of Cork County Council to restore and refurbish the stone wall that borders the roadway leading down from the village to the Cove and the Beacon beyond – a wall worthy of preservation and which appears in old photographic records and which is now a part of the historic fabric of the village.

As one with first-hand knowledge of Malahide and the contribution that Tidy Towns made towards enhancing the ‘come visit us’ appeal of what was once a quiet North Dublin village, the valiant efforts of those who volunteer to plant flowers, trim verges, and cut hedges can bring an important spin-off benefit to coffee shop and restaurant owners, and others who dispense hospitality could testify.

Whether the tranquillity of Baltimore should be disturbed by an influx of visitors is indeed a moot point, though one that takes nothing from the contribution that Tidy Towns volunteers make to enhance its attractiveness for those who do.

Notwithstanding, proven in the case of Malahide is an outcome that residents of Baltimore and every other like-minded community in West Cork should welcome and applaud. It is through the efforts of Malahide Tidy Towns (supported by its Community Council and Chamber of Commerce), an important message was sent to Fingal County Council, namely that ‘ours is a community that takes pride in its appearance, please support us in our efforts.

It was a message that fell on listening ears. Through its Parks Department, Fingal County Council now ranks amongst the ‘best-in-class’ for the contribution it makes towards the appearance and upkeep of population centres, parks and recreational spaces throughout North Dublin as motorists can see when daffodils and wildflowers bloom on roadsides and roundabouts, and when mums and dads and families visit Swords and Ardgillan Castle in Skerries, Newbridge House estate in Donabate, and Malahide Castle demesne.

As the many communities in West Cork who compete for Tidy Towns Awards will know – one thinks of recent winners Rosscarberry, Castletownbere, and other villages whose efforts the judges recognised - we in Baltimore can count ourselves blessed that we live amongst those who are happy to venture forth, in fair weather and foul, to preserve and embellish that which nature has bestowed upon us. The only regret this writer has is that injury and time have brought him past the point at which he could roll-up his sleeves and help.