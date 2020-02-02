Hopes Broadway show will be a fundraising hit for Cloghroe NS

A PRIMARY school is hoping their upcoming Broadway show will be a big enough hit to help kick start funding for a much needed car park.

‘Cloghroe NS Goes To Broadway’ will take place in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs next month and it’s hoped it will generate around €30,000 to enhance existing limited parking facilities.

Located on a busy, main road, Principal Emma Dineen said while thankfully there has never been an accident at the 525 pupil school, the parking situation was hazardous.

They have purchased, through their own funds, land for a car park and have planning for the project.

Money raised from the show being put on by parents, teachers and past pupils will help progress the project.

Emma said Trojan work has gone into preparing for the show over the past six months which will see various teams lip sync to musical hits. Choreography is being done with the help of Kevin Rowe Productions, Dublin.

She also thanked the local business community for the exceptional support they’ve given the fundraising project.

Judges on the night are FF election candidate Sandra Murphy, former Munster and Ireland rugby star Peter Stringer, Olympian Rob Heffernan and GAA star Rena Buckley.

The show takes place on February 15th and it’s expected a crowd of over 700 will attend on the night. Tickets cost €25 and are available from the school.