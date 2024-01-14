Hoist needed for swimming pool access

THE need for an additional hoist for people accessing the hydrotherapy pool in Dunmanway was highlighted by Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind).

The councillor told senior executive officer, Noreen O’Mahony, that there is a hoist from the toilets to the changing room but one is needed to help people with mobility issues to access the hydrotherapy pool.

‘Some users have suggested a chair specifically designed for this,’ said the councillor, who recommended raising the floor level and installing this type of chair.

He said the chair costs an estimated €10,000 and that it was ‘only fair and proper that we provide access to all’.

Engineer John Ahern said it is possible in the new pool in Dunmanway to raise the floor level to facilitate access, but the senior executive officer said they would examine the situation and report back at their next monthly meeting of the municipal district.