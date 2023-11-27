German teacher looking to play with local jazz musicians

ACHIM Eich is a retired teacher from Luebeck, Germany, who has been coming to Eyeries/Beara for more than 35 years. 'I love West Cork,' he says, 'most of all the unique landscape and the people.'

In 1993, together with his German band, he played tenor sax at the Cork Guinness Jazz Festival and in 2010 played at the Ballydehob Jazz Festival.

'I always liked and enjoyed the atmosphere and the good crack over there. As l come to Ireland and West Cork for a couple of weeks every year, I would actually love to get to know either a traditional West Cork-based jazz trio (like piano, drums, double bass) to play with, or an experienced trad/jazz piano player for occasional rehearsals and events, playing some favourite jazz standards and international evergreens,' he said.

He says it would be great if he could play with some West Cork jazz musicians 'and get some insights into the West Cork jazz scene, which I hear is a lively one'.

If anyone would like to contact Achim, they can email him at [email protected].