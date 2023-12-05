Film producer's offer of help to medics during riot

A SKIBBEREEN film producer living in Dublin reached out to medical staff during the height of the recent riots in Dublin.

Gráinne Dwyer, ceo of production company Heritage, told The Southern Star that when she saw what was happening along Parnell Street and O’Connell Street, she posted a a tweet asking if any medical staff at the Rotunda Hospital needed a lift home, as they weren’t allowed leave the car park.

‘I had seen some medical staff tweeting that they were stuck in their cars and they were told not to leave due to security concerns. As I live on Cabra Road and have a large car, I tweeted that if anyone needed a lift I could swing by and drop them home,’ said Gráinne.

‘I did go down to collect one person but in the end she managed to get home. It was nothing big really, but I felt I needed to do something to help.’

Meanwhile, Gráinne is eagerly awaiting news to hear if the short film Two for The Road, will be shortlisted for next year’s Oscars.

As co-producer of the film with Natalie Britton, shot in Beara, the film has already picked up numerous awards including the recent audience award at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

‘We will know by mid-December if we are on the shortlist for next year’s Oscars,’ she said.