Drimoleague family’s festive display raises over €19,000

A COUPLE’S ‘spectacular’ Christmas lights display in Drimoleague has raised €19,266 for worthy causes.

Sean and Noreen McSweeney are famed for their annual display, and the Christmas 2023 efforts was described as ‘nothing short of a scene on a Christmas card’. The display previously saw their house officially named Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home.

The projects to benefit from the Christmas display are Bantry Hospice Project, Marymount Hospice, Cork Cancer Research, and Rapid Response.

Preparations for their light display begins in November with trees, shrubs, and lawns manicured, figurines readied, and the all-important lighting display prepared.

The secretary of Bantry Hospice Project Joe Keane described the McSweeneys’ efforts as ‘spectacular’.

‘Every year, Sean and Noreen find a way go above and beyond to create a winter wonderland for the local community as well as supporting local charities,’ Joe said.

The McSweeney home is a familiar and much loved sight in Drimoleague, much loved by adults and children alike.

According to Sean and Noreen, part of the magic of Christmas is in dispelling the dark and cold winter nights with joy, lights, music and welcoming visitors, friends and family into their home. ‘It is the people in our community that make our project so worthwhile,’ Sean and Noreen said.