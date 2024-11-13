Colourful zone at school set to make route safer for all

A COLOURFUL new zone has opened at a school in Crosshaven making the route safer for almost 250 students and staff.

The school zone at Scoil Bhríde in Crosshaven was upgraded as part of the national Safe Routes to School (SRTS) programme, which improves safety and accessibility for students walking to school.

Scoil Bhríde has 230 students and 18 staff, with most students living within a kilometre of the school.

The new school zone provides a colourful and child-friendly road design, transforming the front of school area into a safe and inviting space for the school community.

‘This programme will enhance safety infrastructure, promote physical activity, and reduce traffic congestion around our school,’ said Scoil Bhríde principal Katie Ryan.

‘This is a vital step in ensuring our students can travel to and from school safely, while also promoting healthier lifestyles and a stronger sense of community.

‘We would like to thank the local community for its support and patience while the work was carried out during the summer and to all of the parents and children who have been participating in surveys and providing feedback on the project over the last number of years.’

Improvements include wider pathways, the installation of pencil bollards and a greater congregation space for parents, children and guardians on Upper Road. A dedicated seating area, vibrant street art and planters further enhance the space.

The design will reduce reliance on cars and promote active travel. In addition, works have been undertaken to provide a shared surface from the village carpark, up Hayes Hill and onto Middle Road.

Traffic-calming measures and pedestrian crossings will slow traffic and improve safety.

Cllr Seamus McGrath cut the ribbon on the project. ‘The transformation of the school zone demonstrates the power of community collaboration and a commitment to supporting more sustainable travel options. Initiatives such as the Safe Routes to School programme prioritise the well-being of students, encourage active travel and promote a safer, greener future for all,’ he said.