Clonakilty gets €200k funding boost

CLONAKILTY has been awarded €200,000 under a scheme which aims to help citizens and local authorities to revitalise town centres and revive vacant and derelict buildings.

The Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, known as Thrive, awards funding as part of the European Regional Development Fund.

Funding of €5m has been awarded to 26 towns, with €200,000 going to Clonakilty.

Welcoming the funding awards, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Alan Dillon said the Thrive initiative is revitalising communities nationwide.

‘This initial tranche of funding under Thrive will facilitate the development and enhancement of integrated urban strategies using a town centre first approach and will assist local authorities to identify suitable projects and ensure they are ready to commence capital works,’ said Minister Dillon.