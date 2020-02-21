Cappabue students ready for US TV debut

THERE’S no stopping the climate-rapping students of Cappabue National School, whose music video ‘One Small Change’ has gone super viral, with plans now in place for the song to be released as a single.

Since they uploaded their video two weeks ago, television shows like the massive US morning show on ABC ‘Good Morning America’ and ITV’s ‘Good Morning’ have already made contact.

And this week The Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival in Arizona invited them to submit their video for the festival, taking place this weekend.

RTÉ also featured the students, and a New York DJ contacted the school to say that DJs in the US are playing the song. ‘It’s been incredible and what has been lovely is hearing back from other schools like Ranga 3 from Clonakilty’s Gaeilscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin who sent us a big envelope with messages, which was a lovely touch,’ said school principal Norma Healy.

‘The children are also delighted teachers are reaching out to them from as far away as New Zealand, Australia and even Uzbekistan.’ Their video was shot by past pupil Elaine Lucey and the rap was written by themselves in conjunction Garry McCarthy of GMC Beats. ‘We are thrilled that people from all over the world are getting the “one small change” message,’ said teacher Olive Creed.