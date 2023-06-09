A stop/go system and water interruptions due to Rosscarbery works on Monday

IRISH Water (now rebranded as Uisce Éireann) and Cork County Council have said improvement works along the N71 Rosscarbery to Skibbereen road may cause disruption to supply in Rosscarbery and surrounding areas from 1pm until 4pm on Monday (June 12th).

Areas impacted will include Rosscarbery, Derry, Gallane, Maul, Ballinaclogh and Downeen.

Irish Water says the works are necessary and will strengthen the supply for the local communities in the Rosscarbery area, and crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption.”

During the works, homes and businesses may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take up to three hours to be fully restored as water refills the network.

Work crews will endeavour to complete the works as quickly as possible to restore normal supply to the affected areas.

A spokesperson said vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

To deliver these works efficiently and safely, a stop-go traffic management system will be in place on the N71, north of the junction for Ardagh East (L8317). Local and emergency access will be maintained.

Customers can call the Uisce Éireann customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/ (Reference number: COR00063873)

For more visit www.water.ie