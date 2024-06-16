Final Results of Cork County Council elections

All 55 seats for Cork County Council have now been filled following the 2024 Local Elections.
Fianna Fáil is now the largest party on Cork County Council with 19 Elected Members, followed by Fine Gael with 18. There are 8 non-party councillors, 4 from Independent Ireland, 3 Social Democrats, 2 Labour Party and 1 Sinn Féin.
Elected to Cork County Council are:
Bandon - Kinsale
Alan Coleman (NP)
John Collins (II)
John Michael Foley (FG)
Ann Bambury (SD)
Gillian Coughlan (FF)
Marie O’Sullivan (FG)
Bantry West Cork
Danny Collins (II)
Finbarr Harrington (NP)
Caroline Cronin (FG)
Patrick Ger Murphy (FF)
Carrigaline
Seamus McGrath (FF)
Ben Dalton-O’Sull(NP)
Jack White (FG)
Audrey Buckley (FF)
Una McCarthy (FG)
Eoghan Fahy (SF)
Cobh
Sheila O’Callaghan (FF)
Anthony Barry (FG)
Sinéad Sheppard (FG)
Cathal Rasmussen (LAB)
Ger Curley (II)
Dominic Finn (FF)
Fermoy
William O’Leary (NP)
Noel McCarthy (FG)
Frank O’Flynn (FF)
Deirdre O’Brien (FF)
Nelius Cotter (FF)
Peter O’Donoghue (NP)
Kanturk
Bernard Moynihan (FF)
Trish Murphy (FG)
John Paul O’Shea (FGl)
Ian Doyle (FF)
Macroom
Michael Creed (FG)
Gobnait Moynihan (FF)
Michael Looney (FF)
Eileen Lynch (FG)
Ted Lucey (FG)
Martin Coughlan (NP)
Mallow
Tony O’Shea (FG)
Liam Madden (FG)
Eoghan Kenny (LAB)
Gearóid Murphy (FF)
Pat Hayes (FF)
Midleton
Mary Linehan Foley (NP)
Michael Hegarty (FG)
Patrick Mulcahy (FF)
Liam Quaide (SD)
Ann Marie Ahern (FF)
John Buckley (NP)
Rory Cocking (FG)
Skibbereen West Cork
Noel O’Donovan (FG)
Joe Caroll (FF)
Isobel Towse (SD)
Daniel Sexton (II)
Deirdre Kelly (FF)
