Final Results of Cork County Council elections

All 55 seats for Cork County Council have now been filled following the 2024 Local Elections.

Fianna Fáil is now the largest party on Cork County Council with 19 Elected Members, followed by Fine Gael with 18. There are 8 non-party councillors, 4 from Independent Ireland, 3 Social Democrats, 2 Labour Party and 1 Sinn Féin.

Elected to Cork County Council are:

Bandon - Kinsale

Alan Coleman (NP)

John Collins (II)

John Michael Foley (FG)

Ann Bambury (SD)

Gillian Coughlan (FF)

Marie O’Sullivan (FG)

Bantry West Cork

Danny Collins (II)

Finbarr Harrington (NP)

Caroline Cronin (FG)

Patrick Ger Murphy (FF)

Carrigaline

Seamus McGrath (FF)

Ben Dalton-O’Sull(NP)

Jack White (FG)

Audrey Buckley (FF)

Una McCarthy (FG)

Eoghan Fahy (SF)

Cobh

Sheila O’Callaghan (FF)

Anthony Barry (FG)

Sinéad Sheppard (FG)

Cathal Rasmussen (LAB)

Ger Curley (II)

Dominic Finn (FF)

Fermoy

William O’Leary (NP)

Noel McCarthy (FG)

Frank O’Flynn (FF)

Deirdre O’Brien (FF)

Nelius Cotter (FF)

Peter O’Donoghue (NP)

Kanturk

Bernard Moynihan (FF)

Trish Murphy (FG)

John Paul O’Shea (FGl)

Ian Doyle (FF)

Macroom

Michael Creed (FG)

Gobnait Moynihan (FF)

Michael Looney (FF)

Eileen Lynch (FG)

Ted Lucey (FG)

Martin Coughlan (NP)

Mallow

Tony O’Shea (FG)

Liam Madden (FG)

Eoghan Kenny (LAB)

Gearóid Murphy (FF)

Pat Hayes (FF)

Midleton

Mary Linehan Foley (NP)

Michael Hegarty (FG)

Patrick Mulcahy (FF)

Liam Quaide (SD)

Ann Marie Ahern (FF)

John Buckley (NP)

Rory Cocking (FG)

Skibbereen West Cork

Noel O’Donovan (FG)

Joe Caroll (FF)

Isobel Towse (SD)

Daniel Sexton (II)

Deirdre Kelly (FF)

