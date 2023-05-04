Wildflower mural unveiled at local school

STUDENTS at Lisheen National School have painted a beautiful wildflower mural on one of the walls in their school yard.

The colourful mural shows flowers, bees and butterflies which will add an extra spark of life to the yard.

A great attention to detail has been shown in the design, with West Cork landmarks like the Fastnet Rock visible along the mural.

'Local artist Jessica Challacombe was a fantastic leader in this project, and created something that exceeded all our expectations,' said principal Melissa Hodnett.

'We are thrilled with how it turned out, making our outdoor space more colourful and welcoming. The funding from our proactive Parents Association enabled such a project to take place, therefore we would like to extend a huge thank you to them also. Well done to all involved!'