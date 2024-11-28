What's on this Christmas in the Dunmanway area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in the Dunmanway area during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

Candlelight concert

This wonderful, seasonal concert takes place in Saint Mary’s Church, on Friday, November 22nd at 7.30pm. Admission €15. Great night assured with several choirs and musicians performing.

Craft fair

Christmas craft fair in Ballinacarriga Hall on Saturday, November 23rd. All proceeds to Dunmanway Community Hospital and West Cork Palliative Care. Bookings for stalls and for Santa on WhatsApp 086-8747358 or 087-29744952.

Christmas fair

Ballineen Enniskeane Development Association Christmas Fair on Sunday December 1st, 2024 from 12-4pm in the BEDA Community Hall. Stalls will include Christmas crafts, flowers, baking etc. There will be a raffle, festive refreshments and a chance to visit Santa and make crafts with his helpers.

Table arranging

Togher National School parents’ association annual table arrangement night on Wednesday December 4th at 7pm. Cost €25 and all that participants need to bring is their own scissors. Light refreshments will be served on the night. For tickets contact Siobhan on 086-1694451.

Santa

Visit Santa in-store at Healy’s SuperValu, Dunmanway on December 7th (3-7pm) and December 8th (12-6pm). Contact 023-8845778 for more information.

Community Jam

Dunmanway Family Resource Centre Community Jam on December 4th, 7-9pm and ongoing on a monthly basis. A beautiful space both for contributions and listeners. Ukuleles, shakers, keyboard and bodhrán available. A space for poets, singers, musicians, joke tellers and listeners. Information and booking, 023-8856818.

Toddler party

Toddler Christmas Party, December 12th, 10.30am to 12pm. Santa is coming to visit for photos and fun with our toddlers. Booking essential, 023-8856818.

Christmas market

Dunmanway’s annual Christmas market takes place on December 13th at West End Yard from 1pm to 6pm. Entry is free.

Contact the Dunmanway Events Committee to book a stall.

Children’s crafts

Family crafting workshop, December 19th – an afternoon of crafting with children up to 12 years of age at Dunmanway Family Resource Centre. Booking essential, 023-8856818.

Window display

The windows in Dunmanway Library will have a fantastic festive Christmas displays throughout the month of December and into January. The Knit & Natter group have been busy since September for this display. Come along to the library and check it out.

Board games

Come along to Dunmanway Library for Christmas Board Games Day on Saturday, December 7th December from 10am to 5pm. Drop in and make some Christmas puzzles and/or choose from our large selection of board games. Enjoy some screen-free festive family fun!

Crafts & story time

Come along to Dunmanway Library on Saturday, December 21st at 11am for Christmas crafts and story-time. All welcome and no booking required. Suitable for all ages.

Christmas swim

The annual Christmas Day swim in aid of CUH takes place at Inchydoney at 11am. Check locally for details and information.

Sam Maguire Bells

People will have many opportunities to hear the Sam Maguire Community Bells ringing again this Christmas. Check the Sam Maguire Community Bells Facebook page, or ask locally, for further details.

Tractor run

St Enda’s National School’s annual tractor run and 3k and 7k walks will take place on Sunday January 26th at Eircode P47 FV44.