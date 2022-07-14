WEST FORK: Pack the perfect picnic!

A longer version of this article originally appeared in our 20-page WEST FORK magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

Long summer days have us yearning to be outdoors as much as possible. Though the weather may not always be on our side, we really have become a nation that enjoys al fresco dining. Picnic meet-ups are on the rise, giving way to a whole new level of outdoor dining accessories. Pimping your picnic has never been so easy, writes Paula Burns

Picnic basket

The idea of going for a picnic conjures up images of perfect summer days of eating al fresco in a beautiful meadow. What would the picture-perfect picnic be without a picnic basket?

The OG wicker basket is the Instagram summer-friendly accessory you didn’t know you needed till now. The picnic basket is designed to carry all your picnic tableware essentials, all the while looking pretty.

Hamper sizes range from four pieces to eight pieces, so choose your picnic guest list wisely.

Tableware

Picnic tableware has elevated not only in style but practicality too. Gone are the flimsy easy-to-break plates and cutlery.

These days, al fresco tableware is not only made to last but is utterly stylish too. If you want to take your picnic to the next level in events, then choosing a theme is key.

Themes can vary from Glorious Gingham to Back to Nature to Pretty Florals. Whatever it may be, matching your tableware set is essential. A Back To Nature theme can include leaf motif plates matched with an on-trend green tablecloth and napkins.

It’s not only fun but will be picture-perfect, leaving those not on the guest list green with envy.

Glassware

While glassware could come under the tableware bracket, its sheer beauty makes it deserving of its own.

Plain clear glass doesn’t cut it anymore. Our love of prosecco and wine has led to the ornate glassware trend that has spilt over to al fresco drinks. Plastic cups are a thing of the very distant past.

Instead, picnic tables are now adorned with lavish glassware with opulent designs in an array of colours, from pinks to blues to greens – always matching with the tableware. From tumblers to flutes, drinking on a park bench has never looked so good.

Picnic blankets

A picnic blanket is a must-have accessory for any picnic. Picnic tables are not always available, so taking the picnic back to its original form is another option.

This is where the picnic blanket plays a major role. We all know that in Ireland the grass might be sweet but the dew is wet, so an all-weather blanket is a must. Opt for one with a waterproof backing that can be rolled up with a carrier strap for easy transport.

It’s also an idea to have a few extra blankets to act as shawls for those cloudy moments.

Portable stoves

While eating cold foods is the essence of a picnic, bringing some heat could spice it up.

A small portable barbecue is the ideal picnic accessory. Its compact design makes it ideal for grilling in a small space, making your picnic menu even tastier. Always take the appropriate precautions when cooking outdoors and please be mindful of the surrounding environment.

Keep small children and pets away from heat sources.

Coolers

While in Ireland we may not be basking in 40-degree heat, there is still a need for keeping perishables cool on a picnic.

Cooler bags have evolved to become not only practical but chic too.

Keeping food and drink cooler for longer is easier with many designs incorporating double-layering thermal insulation.

Along with mould and water-resistant lining, keeping your picnic style cool this summer is easier than ever.

